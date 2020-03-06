Hampstead neighborhood devastated by Florence hopes to help Nashville residents after deadly tornadoes

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Cross Creek crew is at it again.
This time, the Hampstead neighborhood is hoping to help those affected by the deadly tornadoes in Nashville, Tenn. as a way of paying it forward after all the help they received following Hurricane Florence.
“Everyone here should know that was us not too long ago,” said resident and community activist Greg Lovell.
Cross Creek was one of the areas hardest hit by Florence as historic flooding claimed homes and left families with nothing.
Some residents were forced to live in tents on the soccer field by the entrance of the community. That field later turned into a makeshift donation center after help and supplies poured in from across the country.
“So many people received so much help from all over the country. I mean, we had people spilling their hearts and their pockets — everything to us,” Lovell said.
He is hoping to connect with an individual or organization in Nashville to find out what is needed most.
“I would be more than willing for me and my guys to take one, two, three, four trucks — a dozen trucks — whatever we’ve got to do. If there’s someone that has relatives or contacts out there that can help and say this is what they need and give us a list or give us a contact,” he said.
Lovell hopes for help from the Cross Creek Community and beyond.
“It’s the same thing all over again except someone else needs the help and not us,” he said.
As he works to get a supply list together, Lovell says gift cards were incredibly helpful for many families in Cross Creek.
“Lowes, Home Depot, those gift cards were awesome. Some of the church organizations did a lot of Wal-Mart gift cards. I think anything that is in a gift card form would be great. The Visa Giftcards, Mastercard gift cards, that is an amazing thing and you can get those for $10, $20, $100,” he said
Lovell also remembers many people needing essential items like toiletries, toilet paper, paper towels, etc.
If you would like to donate or get involved in the effort to help Nashville, you can contact Greg via text at (910) 742-1048 or email: Greglovell@rocketmail.com.
