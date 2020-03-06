ArkLaTex non-profit launching video series to encourage more foster families

Unite Ministries, a local non-profit with a mission to connect local churches with foster families, is launching a new video series. (Source: None)
By Christian Piekos | March 6, 2020 at 2:36 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 4:10 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Northwest Louisiana non-profit is on a mission to connect the local church with foster families and they need your help.

Unite Ministries is launching a new video series with a critical mission: expanding the state’s foster system.

“It’s a way to make a difference in a child’s life, these are pivotal moments for these children,” said Tony Streetman, the president of Unite Ministries. “Their lives have been uprooted, uprooted from their families and friends.”

The series, titled, “Why Foster?” highlights the stories of local foster families and the impact they’ve had on the life of a child, or children, in need.

“They need a family there that loves and care for them,” said Streetman. “We want to tell the stories of our families, people that love so well, so unconditionally.”

Right now, according to Streetman, there are 410 children in foster care in Shreveport’s region, which comprises 10 parishes. There are only 254 certified foster families, a number Streetman said needs to rise.

“We need more families that will care for medically fragile children, we need more families that will care for teens specifically,” he said.

If you are a foster family, and want to share your story, head to Unite Ministries’ website, or reach out through their Facebook page.

