Albany Housing Authority gets funding to assist with foster care transitions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson announced an additional $1.1 million in funding for HUD’s new Foster Youth to Independence Initiative.
The Albany Housing Authority (AHA), along with nine other housing authorities, will receive funding to continue efforts to assist young adults transitioning out of foster care and who are at risk of homelessness.
AHA will receive a total of $160,539 for the initiative.
In January, the initiative was awarded nearly $50,000 and an additional $260,000 in February.
It will assist communities in ensuring that every young person who has had experience with the child welfare system has access to safe, affordable housing where they are supported to reach self-sufficiency by working toward their education and employment goals, according to HUD.
“The first-ever edition of this program worked so well that further federal support for the Foster Youth to Independence initiative is on its way,” said Carson. “Since we introduced the FYI program less than a year ago, we’ve been able to help a number of young people aging out of foster care to avoid homelessness, and that’s an achievement we can all be proud of.”
The National Center for Housing and Child Welfare estimates that approximately 25 percent of these young people experience homelessness within four years of leaving foster care and an even higher share is not securely housed.
