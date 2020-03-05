S.C. Representatives hold press conference concerning transgender sports policy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On March 4, State Representatives Ashley Trantham, Garry Smith, John McCravy along with female high school and collegiate athletes and Concerned Women of America will gather at the State House to announce their support for the Save Women’s Sports Act.
This new legislation hasn’t officially been introduced yet but is already drawing major attention from both sides of the aisle.
"What this is about, is fairness in women's sports," said South Carolina Senator, Richard Cash.
This bill comes after South Carolina High School League’s 2016 decision to pass a transgender policy that would allow biological males who identify as transgender to compete against biological women and girls.
The Save Women’s Sports Act would essentially not allow transgender women to compete athletically in high school or collegiate sports competitions against other women and girls.
Advocates for the bill say that their goal isn’t to prevent transgender women from competing all together but to ensure that women who aren’t transgender have a fair chance at scholarships and other merits when competing in sports.
It's something members of the Harriet Hancock LGBT Center disagree with. Saying hormone treatments at a young age, level the playing field.
"There's a fundamental change their physiologically," said Mathew Butler with the Harriet Hancock LGBT Center.
But lawmakers at the press conference believe the differences between transgender female athletes and biological female athletes go above and beyond hormones.
"Hormonal treatment is not going to change someone's bone structure, and it's not going to allow a young woman to run as fast or jump as high as a young man who has now decided they are a young woman," Cash said.
Butler argues there's more to sports than just physical characteristics.
"Everyone has abilities. Everyone can train. Everyone can practice. Everyone can go through drills. In whatever sport that they do," he added.
They add the bill does outline a co-ed division where transgender athletes would be able to compete if this is passed into law and schools choose to participate in co-ed sporting events.
Other lawmakers at the statehouse, who do not support this legislation, see this whole debate as a distraction.
"I think we should be focusing our time on the critical needs that we have in the state, and not trying to divide our members," said South Carolina Representative Seth Rose.
The American Civil Liberties Union stated in response to the proposed law saying:
“There is no evidence to prove that being transgender gives girls who are trans an inherent advantage over girls who are not. Given that legislators who participated in today’s press conference are the same people leading the fight against bodily autonomy in South Carolina, it is clear that this bill is nothing more than another form of political overreach driven by a desire to diminish our freedom.”
A press conference was be held on the first floor of the S.C. State House Wednesday morning.
