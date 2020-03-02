Thousands cross Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma Bridge Crossing Reenactment

“It’s kind of eerie because while we are here to remember what people have done, we also have to face what people are trying to undo,” said Barber. “All the attacks on the voting rights that have gone on since the Shelby decision to roll back the Voting Rights Act, and then the way that so many candidates through racist voter suppression get into office and then once they get in they stand against living wages, they stand against things that would help the poor, and then there are the nearly 3,000,000 poor people in Alabama alone.”