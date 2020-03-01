Afghan Peace Deal inked

Senator Coons Discusses Afghan Peace Deal, the 2020 Election, and Coronavirus

A senior administration official told reporters in Munich Friday that a reduction in violence agreement had been reached between the US and the Taliban.
March 1, 2020 at 12:45 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 12:46 AM

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, March 1, 2020 features an interview with Senator Chris Coons (D-DE). In the interview, Coons discusses the Afghan peace deal, his support for Vice President Biden, and coronavirus in the U.S. In addition Senator Coons, Van Susteren also spoke with White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow and both Lena Sun, the Washington Post’s health reporter, and Tara Mergener, reporter for KWTX, will join the show.

Kudlow to Greta: When it comes to the coronavirus, information is a great disinfectant
Coons to Greta: I've got some real concerns about the key details of the Taliban peace deal
Health officials expect coronavirus cases to increase

