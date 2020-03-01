Afghan Peace Deal inked

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, March 1, 2020 features an interview with Senator Chris Coons (D-DE). In the interview, Coons discusses the Afghan peace deal, his support for Vice President Biden, and coronavirus in the U.S. In addition Senator Coons, Van Susteren also spoke with White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow and both Lena Sun, the Washington Post’s health reporter, and Tara Mergener, reporter for KWTX, will join the show.