Warming shelter to open Saturday night in N. Charleston
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office will open its warming shelter on Leeds Avenue Monday night. (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Sydney Pendrick | February 29, 2020 at 11:58 AM EST - Updated February 29 at 2:12 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warming shelter in North Charleston will open Saturday night for those who need a place to sleep and keep warm.

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 1444 Remount Road, will open for registration between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The shelter will then close at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Winter Warming Shelter will provide a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, overnight lodging and an optional devotion.

For a ride to the shelter, board a Carta Bus Route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.

Pets are not permitted at this warming shelter.

