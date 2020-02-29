SWGA health official: It’s time to prep, not panic when it comes to coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The coronavirus is causing worry across the nation and retailers are taking the hit.
Some Albany retailers can't keep certain products like respiratory masks on the shelves.
Staff at Safety Max, an Albany industrial supply store, said people as far away as Hawaii are calling, wanting to buy masks from the store.
Those shoppers tell them it’s all in preparation for the coronavirus
“All the shelves are empty. We’re down to just a few masks left and the only thing we’re selling to the public right now is just single masks, one or two at a time, just so everybody has something for their house,” said Ken Barnhill, the owner and general manager of Safety Max.
He said it all started about two weeks ago.
Barnhill said they have received huge orders, in the thousands, for the masks.
A Walgreens also said they are sold out of the masks and don’t expect another restock shipment until next week.
While concerns grow, South Georgia health care leaders are monitoring the coronavirus’ impacts.
According to Georgia Department of Public Health (GADPH) staff, they are taking the new coronavirus, also know as COVID-19, seriously and all Americans including Georgians, should too.
“On the other hand, it would be very unwise to be on a panic mode at this time,” said Dr. Charles Ruis with GADPH’s Southwest Health District.
There have been over 60 cases reported amongst the 300 million that call the U.S. home.
“But the average American is at an extremely low risk right now from the COVID virus," explained Ruis.
Ruis said now is the time to prepare but not panic. He said schools, businesses and residents should have an action plan ready in case COVID-19 hits Georgia.
“Well, the virus is impacting Georgia only to the extent that there have been travelers who have been abroad who have returned to Georgia who are undergoing self-monitoring. We don’t know for sure if the COVID virus is going to be a major problem in Georgia or not. It might,” said Ruis.
Dr. Ruis has full trust in the United States’ health-care leadership in containing a virus like COVID-19.
“That and many other reasons I believe to be calm about this. And I think a lot of people could find comfort in knowing that public health plans for this sort of thing always,” Ruis told WALB News 10.
Doctor Ruis said there is no known cure or vaccines for the virus as of now.
“I would not be surprised at all if scientists don’t discover that we already have the antiviral medicines on the shelf so to speak that will help us to reduce the length of the illness and to reduce the severity of the illness,” said Ruis.
Dr. Ruis said we should react to the coronavirus the same way we do to influenza. He said the virus is similar to how you would catch a cold or the flu.
Many people have the coronavirus on their minds but flu season is still here.
Dr. Ruis said it’s still not too late to get your flu shot.
He said if a coronavirus epidemic happens, having a flu shot would cut down on heavy traffic at health care facilities.
Ruis also said that it’s still too early to say we’re over the flu.
“And it’s not too late to have another rise in the community. We’ve got another month or six weeks where we could have more cold weather,” said Ruis.
Dr. Ruis said this year’s flu season is stronger than last year’s. He said influenza is monitored year-round.
He said that as of mid-February, there have been 57 influenza-related deaths in Georgia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information about coronavirus if you’d like to know more.
