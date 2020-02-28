National stocks drop amid coronavirus fears

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. stock market suffered its biggest one-day drop in history Thursday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged nearly 1,200 points on fears the coronavirus outbreak could cripple the global economy.
More than 82,000 coronavirus cases are now confirmed worldwide, and 2,800 deaths have been reported.
The outbreaks in Italy, Iran and South Korea are escalating.
There’s been 60 confirmed cases in the U.S.
The first suspected "community spread" case in the nation is still under investigation.
Medical experts haven't been able to figure out how a California woman contracted the disease.
She didn't travel to China or come into contact with anyone who did.
California is monitoring 8,400 people for symptoms.
But the state only has 200 tests -- something Governor Gavin Newsom complained about Thursday.
The CDC has also announced new protocols allowing more people to be tested.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.