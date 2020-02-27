WKCTC to participate in national food insecurity study

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College was recently picked to participate in the League for Innovation in the Community College’s (League) Innovative Solutions for Hunger Relief and Student Success project.
WKCTC was one of two community colleges in the nation chosen, the other was Northeast Texas Community College.
The goal of Innovative Solutions for Hunger Relief and Student Success project is to eliminate food insecurity for community college students and their families.
This will help increase their chances for completing a course.
In Feb. 2020, League representatives and Eureka! Ranch chairman/founder, Doug Hall, met with a team from WKCTC, composed of faculty, staff, students and community members in order to begin the 18-month Innovative Engineering(IE) training process.
The IE mission is to enable everyone to think smarter, faster and more innovatively.
This process has been effective in for-profit and nonprofit environments.
“We looked at the ecosystem that would support the community college students and supports the community itself. Our goal is that at the end of this (food insecurity project), is if the student is going to be self-sufficient, and the family is going to be self-sufficient, they won’t do it alone,” said the League’s President and CEO, Dr. Rufus Glasper, “Knowing what’s out there, and how the ecosystem can be supportive of their efforts will give them multiple choices.”
WKCTC with Eurkea! Ranch and the League hope to achieve these goals in the next year and a half.
- Participate in assessment of food insecurity among students at the college;
- Provide de-identified student data to the project leaders for continued project process;
- Participate in continued, higher level innovation solutions training;
- Contribute to achievement of overall project goal to develop and implement innovative, sustainable solutions for hunger relief for community college students and their families.
The WKCTC team members will also use the IE skills they learn to teach others on campus and in throughout the community.
"What we see happening with this project is we're teaching people a process. The people in this room (training session with WKCTC team) are learning a process," said Dr. Cynthia Wilson, the League's vice president for learning and chief impact officer. "We're using it in this project for innovative solutions for hunger relief. But what happens when the project is over is that you still have the process, and you can apply it to any problem."
One of the criteria, to be selected was that the community college must include at least one rural county that fits the “Distressed Americana” category described in the recent report, America at Work: A National Mosaic and Roadmap for Tomorrow.
The report lists 973 Distressed Americana counties in the United States.
Nine of the ten Kentucky counties in the WKCTC service area are designated as Distressed Americana. These include Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, and McCracken.
"Generally what you'll see in rural economies is that they become very practical and prudent...and that's good for surviving, but it's not for thriving. To thrive, we need some inspiration, which is where we need what's called the 'right brain." The 'left brain' is logical, practical - good stuff. We need that. But we need some 'right brain' vision, dreams and inspiration," said Hall.
"It's about people...going to school, making themselves better, getting themselves out of poverty. That's what this program is about. If somebody's got the gumption, and they are willing to go to class and go to school, then let's figure out a way they are fed and their family is fed," Hall added. "There's no way to get out of poverty than with education...that's why this school is such a blessing for this community. It's a treasure."
WKCTC President Dr. Anton Reece said “I am fully committed to supporting this grant-funded project which addresses known challenges many of our students face and which will provide essential opportunities for our students’ success.”
