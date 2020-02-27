WKCTC to participate in national food insecurity study

“We looked at the ecosystem that would support the community college students and supports the community itself. Our goal is that at the end of this (food insecurity project), is if the student is going to be self-sufficient, and the family is going to be self-sufficient, they won’t do it alone,” said the League’s President and CEO, Dr. Rufus Glasper, “Knowing what’s out there, and how the ecosystem can be supportive of their efforts will give them multiple choices.”