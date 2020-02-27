CPD and RCSD introduce new tipline to report violent gun crimes and convicted criminals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday, Feb. 26 Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives encouraged Columbia and Richland County residents to utilize a new tip line to report violent gun crimes and convicted felons possessing firearms.
The toll-free number, 1-888-ATF-TIPS, has been implemented and used successfully in several cities across the country including in Baltimore, Maryland.
Depending on the information provided including whether an arrest has been made, you can receive federal reward money between $1,000 to $10,000.
The ATF tipline does not replace Midlands Crimestoppers, but works in tandem.
” I don’t think you can ignore the amount of the reward. Maybe money drives courage or maybe it drives the conscience. Citizens have had enough of gun crimes in their neighborhoods,” Chief Holbrook stated.
The ATF tipline focuses on convicted criminals and known drug dealers who are prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
So far this year, CPD officers seized more than 100 firearms from Columbia streets. Approximately 40 of the firearms were reported stolen.
The new ATF tipline is posted on billboards at the following locations:
- Farrow Road and Bendale Road
- Colonial Drive and Harden Street
Residents will also notice tip line signage on transit buses that service the Colonial Drive and the Beltline/Farrow Road corridor.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.