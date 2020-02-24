NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson passes away at 101

Johnson was born in West Virginia in 1918 and earned a PhD in Mathematics before taking a job as a teacher. A short time later, she was handpicked to be one of three African American students to integrate that state’s graduate program at West Virginia University. Her career took a sidetrack and she took time away to get married and have children. In 1953 she began working in Langley, Virginia at the predecessor to NASA. She was quickly moved to a project involving flight research, analyzing flight test data and plane crashes. In 1957, she got in on the ground floor as America turned it’s attention to space flight. She was a member of the Space Task Group.