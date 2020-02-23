U.S. Census hosts reminder to include all children on census count

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Census Bureau and partners from across the region came to the Great Lakes Science Center to remind everyone to include all children in their census count on April 1.
The last census missed about one million kids under the age of five.
This year, they’re trying to make sure that doesn’t happen by counting all kids.
Director Steven Dillingham said the census provides information for important family and child assistance programs like school lunch programs.
They partnered with Sesame Street to spread the word during the Counting On Children event.
Dillingham also said it’s one of the most used sources of data in the world, and the Census Bureau will depend on it for the next 10 years.
People are often confused or leave children out because of complex family situations, but Dillingham said to include everyone living with you on census day.
