Four inmates hospitalized after coming into contact with chemical substance
February 22, 2020 at 9:19 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 12:45 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 4 inmates are being treated after they came into contact with some type of chemical substance.

The inmates - from the Madison County Jail - were taken to Huntsville Hospital shortly after 5 tonight.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster tells us two male inmates are in serious condition. The other two suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, we don’t know what type of substance the inmates came into contact with.

Authorities will know once a toxicology test is complete.

