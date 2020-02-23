Foreign interference in elections and the road to South Carolina

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, February 23, 2020 features an interview with House Leader Jim Clyburn (D-SC). Cat Zakrzewski, Washington Post Tech Policy Reporter, also joins Van Susteren to discuss election security and Justice department investigations and social media companies responses. Gray Television’s WCSC Charleston reporter Lillian Donahue gives a South Carolina primary report.
In his interview, Clyburn, who believes there has also been interference in state discusses the African American vote, Russian interference in U.S. Elections, and the 2020 race.
Watch highlights from the show below:
