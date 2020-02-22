Mining group over Poplar Grove files Chapter 11 petitions

McLean Co., Ky. (WFIE) - The McLean County coal mine that just laid off several miners has now filed Chapter 11 petitions in bankruptcy court.
The announcement from Paringa Resources Limited says Harshorne Mining Group, LLC, their subsidiary over Poplar Grove, will continue mining operations during the bankruptcy process.
It shows they have a commitment from Tribeca Global Resources to buy their assets.
Earlier this week, we reported several miners would be laid off.
There is still no WARN notice posted with the state.
Most people we talked to in Calhoun and Sacramento expressed concern for local businesses and how it could affect the community.
“The situation sucks, to be honest with you,” Mark Wilson, former Poplar Grove Mine employee said.
Wilson is one of many who he says got laid off earlier this month, but he said it didn’t come as a surprise.
“We all knew it was coming," Wilson said. “When you can’t cut coal, and upper management is making poor decisions, coal mine ain’t going to last. I found out that morning. They called off this shift and called us in that morning. Half of us got laid off, and half of us didn’t.”
Wilson, a resident of McClean County for about 32 years, said he was expecting at least 25 years worth of coal and getting to retire from the mine.
“Now, I gotta go elsewhere and find another job, which probably won’t pay near as good.”
Local businesses are also worried about the impact of the mine filing bankruptcy.
Rhonda Cook, says a lot of her clients’ husbands were affected by the layoffs.
“When you lose a business, whether it be mines or a grocery store like we did a few years ago, it makes an impact,” Cook said. “Because it takes everything away from the county, which is what they’re trying to put back in here.”
The Green River Area Development District and Judge Executive, Curtis Dame, have made a Rapid Response Initiative available for anyone hit by the layoffs.
“Those meetings, are for those employees to figure out what they’re next steps are, “Employer Liason Michelle Brake said. “We will discuss in those meetings how they will file for their unemployment. Because they are dislocated workers, and they’ve been laid off to no fault of their own, there are training opportunities that are available to them at no cost.”
We’ve been told that the owners of Poplar Grove Mine, Hartshorne Mining Group, intends to continue mining operations during the bankruptcy and sale process.
