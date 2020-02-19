Kentucky House passes bill to limit price of insulin in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill to limit the price of insulin passed the Kentucky House on Wednesday.
House Bill 12 would cap that cost at just $100 per month, regardless of the amount or type of insulin needed to fill a person’s prescription.
The bill states one out of every eight Kentuckians has been diagnosed with diabetes, which is about half a million people. It says most of those people struggle to pay for their full recommended insulin dosage, and some even ration it out incorrectly just to cut down on costs.
If this bill becomes a law, Kentucky would be the third state to put a price cap in insulin.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Danny Bentley (R), District 98, is diabetic. He said last week that he personally knows the high price of insulin.
“My box of five pens of Lantis retail in the United States is 289 to 290 dollars a box of five. So, if I have to have four boxes that would be approximately 12-hundred dollars a month, times twelve so you could see how much cash I would be out per year,” Bentley said.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.