Rankin Co. officials stress ‘turn around, don’t drown’ as flood waters cover streets

“If you can’t see the road because water is over the road, that is an absolutely dangerous situation," said Rankin EOC Director Mike Word. "You may go six feet across that road and the entire culvert may be washed out, and you think you’re ok, you may think you’re only driving through six inches of water, but you get to the center of that and the culvert is washed out and now you’ve just dropped into a 20-foot ditch and you’re headed down the Pearl River. Chances of survival? Slim to none.”