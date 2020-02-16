New York at odds with DHS, plus the latest on the Democratic primaries

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, February 16, 2020 features interviews with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and American Federation of Teachers(AFT) President Randi Weingarten. Washington Post on-air reporter and anchor Libby Casey also joins the show and KOLO-TV Chief Reporter Terri Russell offers a report on the upcoming Nevada Caucuses.
In his interview, Wolf outlines details of the recent Oval Office meeting he participated in alongside President Donald Trump and Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) regarding the Department of Homeland Security’s recent decision to halt applications and renewals for trusted traveler programs from New York state residents because the state refuses to divulge Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) data to the federal government. In addition, Wolf discusses the challenges presented to his department by sanctuary cities and DHS efforts to protect elections in 2020.
President Randi Weingarten discusses the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary, including her belief that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg can win the nomination, and the candidates’ healthcare proposals.
Watch highlights from the show below:
Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.