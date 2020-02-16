New York at odds with DHS, plus the latest on the Democratic primaries

In his interview, Wolf outlines details of the recent Oval Office meeting he participated in alongside President Donald Trump and Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) regarding the Department of Homeland Security’s recent decision to halt applications and renewals for trusted traveler programs from New York state residents because the state refuses to divulge Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) data to the federal government. In addition, Wolf discusses the challenges presented to his department by sanctuary cities and DHS efforts to protect elections in 2020.