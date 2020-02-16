Millions of gallons of sewer water overflowed after recent sever weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The recent rain event causing millions of gallons of sewer water to overflow.
According to new data released by state environmental officials that track sewer overflows, the Bessemer area, near Vestavia Hills, and near Mountain Brook were areas that had places where over 500,000 gallons of sewer water overflowed.
And it’s kind of what county leaders expected.
“Any organization that manages a sewer system has the same problem that we have. Rain infiltrates the sewer system and causes an overflow because of additional water,” said Tony Petelos, County Manager.
Jefferson County leaders say some parts of the Birmingham area are low lying areas, so overflows are more likely, and in other places - the pipes are just old.
“We have over 3,000 miles of pipes,” said Petelos, “Some of the pipes have been in the ground for 100 years.”
The county has worked to fix pipes over the last five to six years and say the number of overflows this storm was half of what they’ve seen in the past. Leaders say it may be nearly impossible to fix every overflow problem because some of it is impacted by what kind of weather we get, but they are working through a long range plan to best address the biggest problems.
In terms of health concerns, county leaders say the sewer water is diluted because of the amount rain we got so it’s not as contaminated. They do plan to filter the water.
If you’d like to look at the overflows in your area, click this link
