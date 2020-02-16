Local animal shelters team up to house pets affected by flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Animal Rescue League and Community Animal Rescue and Adoption are teaming up to house animals affected by flooding in the community.
MARL is housing cats and small dogs. CARA is housing large dogs.
The owners bring them to the shelters and do the paperwork and the shelters will keep and care for the animals until the waters recede and they can go back home.
CARA director Valerie Hicks said, “We are encouraging the owners to come and spend quality time with their dogs while they are here, to keep the pups from feeling so abandoned. This is our way of giving back to the community who supports our rescue efforts”.
This dog was found and saved by MARL director, Debra Boswell. She found the dog chained to a fire hydrant in a flooded area and brought him to CARA.
Please do not leave pets behind in the flood waters. If you see any dogs left chained, contact your local police department or call MARL at (601) 969-1631 or CARA at (601) 922-7575.
