2019 was the worst year for data breaches

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There were more than 5,000 data breaches reported in 2019.
And what the hackers want is your medical and financial information.
According to RiskBased Security, data breaches were up 33% last year over the year before.
So what can you do?
First, freeze your credit with all 3 major credit bureaus.
Also known as a security freeze, this free tool lets you restrict access to your credit report, which in turn makes it harder for identity thieves to open new accounts in your name.
That’s because most creditors need to see your credit report before they approve a new account.
If they can’t see your report, they may not extend the credit.
And check your credit score often.
A recent study suggests that more than half of U.S. consumers are now checking their credit scores at least monthly.
It’s easy to do as many charge cards display your credit score for you when you log in to their app.
And many card companies update your score weekly.
It also may not be convenient, but change your passwords frequently.
Watch your accounts, check your credit score regularly and report suspicious activity immediately.
