Judge grants temporary injunction to close Myrtle Beach inn due to alleged drug activity

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A temporary injunction has been granted to close the Rosen Sea Inn and prevent further illegal activity from occurring, Myrtle Beach Police said Friday.
According to a press release, officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department posted the Rosen Sea Inn property as a nuisance and are working with the city to secure it.
Officers presented evidence that Rosen Sea employees and management routinely rented rooms to drug dealers, knowing that they intended to use the rooms for drug sales and carried persons who overdosed off the Rosen Sea property and dumped them on adjacent properties to avoid drawing the attention of law enforcement, authorities said.
According to the release, officers also presented evidence that Rosen Sea employees and management accepted stolen property in exchange for rent, used their rooms to sell illegal drugs and for acts of prostitution, fronted illegal drugs to drug dealers and allowed them to pay for the drugs later at the front office and charged an additional “tax” to rent the room to sell drugs.
Police added that people who overdosed were carried off the property and dumped into adjacent properties by management in order to avoid drawing law enforcement attention to the hotel.
“Our goal is compliance and property owners are accountable for the management of their properties; we will not allow these acts to take place in our city,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock. “During the time officers were working on the property, several community members approached our officers to thank us for our work to stop the illegal acts at the Inn. Nuisance properties don’t just affect those living nearby; they affect all of us who live, work, and visit our city.”
But the owner of the Rosen Sea Hotel, Khaled Kassar, said the allegations against him are not true.
WMBF News spoke with Kassar back in December when MBPD first requested the temporary injunction. He said ever since then, he’s been trying to explain that he wants to combat illegal activity, and doesn’t believe that shutting down his business is the right way for police to handle the issue.
“They’re supposed to work with the small business owners here hand-in-hand and help them. Not fight the business owners and let the crime stay in the street," Kassar said.
He said crime will still happen on Ocean Boulevard and doesn’t believe that shutting down the Rosen Sea Hotel will stop that.
Kassar said he plans to fight the temporary injunction and hopes to resolve the situation.
Meanwhile, the order is valid through Feb. 12, 2021, or the date of a final order in the matter.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.