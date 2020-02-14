Hoover High honors friend by handing out thousands of Valentine’s Day cards

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of high school students at Hoover High School are handing out thousands of Valentine’s Day cards to honor a friend they recently lost.
The students are working hard to spread kindness and encouragement at several local schools in memory of Elijah Otwell through an organization called Project 5:11.
Elijah committed suicide on October 9, 2019. He was a junior at Oak Grove High School and a member of Hunter Street Baptist Church. His family and friends want Elijah to be remembered for how he lived his life.
Oak Grove High and Hoover High were a common bond for Elijah. His friends at both schools are working hard to spread kindness and encouragement to both of their respective schools and communities.
That is who Elijah was - kind and encouraging. He was not perfect and none of these kids are either. They are just trying to make a difference in the lives of others.
Elijah’s friend Mason Williams, a junior at Hoover High, said he knew Valentine’s Day could be tough for some people.
