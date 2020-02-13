Attorney General on Alabama Law Enforcement deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama has lost too many law enforcement officers in the past year.
Wednesday Attorney General Steve Marshall, joined by other leaders in state and local law enforcement, will address the killings of seven Alabama law enforcement officers over the last 13 months.
Here are the heroes we have lost in 2019 and 2020:
Police Officer Nick O'Rear
Kimberly Police Department, Alabama
End of Watch Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Agent Billy Fred Clardy, III
Huntsville Police Department, AL
EOW: Friday, December 6, 2019
Cause of Death: Gunfire
Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, Sr.
Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, AL
EOW: Saturday, November 23, 2019
Cause of Death: Gunfire
Investigator Dornell Cousette
Tuscaloosa Police Department, AL
EOW: Monday, September 16, 2019
Cause of Death: Gunfire
Deputy Sheriff Julius Jamal “Jay” Dailey
Monroe County Sheriff's Office, AL
EOW: Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Cause of Death: Automobile crash
Police Officer William Ray Buechner, Jr.
Auburn Police Division, AL
EOW: Sunday, May 19, 2019
Cause of Death: Gunfire
Police Officer Sean Paul Tuder
Mobile Police Department, AL
EOW: Sunday, January 20, 2019
Cause of Death: Gunfire
Sergeant WyTasha Lamar Carter
Birmingham Police Department, AL
EOW: Sunday, January 13, 2019
Cause of Death: Gunfire
