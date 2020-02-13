Attorney General on Alabama Law Enforcement deaths

Attorney General on Alabama Law Enforcement deaths
The Thin Blue Line
By WBRC Staff | February 12, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 9:20 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama has lost too many law enforcement officers in the past year.

Wednesday Attorney General Steve Marshall, joined by other leaders in state and local law enforcement, will address the killings of seven Alabama law enforcement officers over the last 13 months.

Here are the heroes we have lost in 2019 and 2020:

Police Officer Nick O'Rear

Kimberly Police Department, Alabama

End of Watch Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Agent Billy Fred Clardy, III

Huntsville Police Department, AL

EOW: Friday, December 6, 2019

Cause of Death: Gunfire

Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, Sr.

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, AL

EOW: Saturday, November 23, 2019

Cause of Death: Gunfire

Investigator Dornell Cousette

Tuscaloosa Police Department, AL

EOW: Monday, September 16, 2019

Cause of Death: Gunfire

Deputy Sheriff Julius Jamal “Jay” Dailey

Monroe County Sheriff's Office, AL

EOW: Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Cause of Death: Automobile crash

Police Officer William Ray Buechner, Jr.

Auburn Police Division, AL

EOW: Sunday, May 19, 2019

Cause of Death: Gunfire

Police Officer Sean Paul Tuder

Mobile Police Department, AL

EOW: Sunday, January 20, 2019

Cause of Death: Gunfire

Sergeant WyTasha Lamar Carter

Birmingham Police Department, AL

EOW: Sunday, January 13, 2019

Cause of Death: Gunfire

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.