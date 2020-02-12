Cuomo announces dredging projects to increase shoreline resiliency

SANDY POND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo was at Sandy Island State Park near Pulaski Wednesday morning to announce another initiative to deal with what he calls the "new normal" of high water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
The governor announced the state would spend $15 million to dredge select sites along the lake and river.
A $600,000 dredging project he announced Wednesday at Sandy Pond, for example, will “provide a substantial amount of sediment” to strengthen the barrier bar between Sandy Pond and Lake Ontario.
Cuomo says high water problems won't go away any time soon, so the state is taking steps to protect vulnerable shorelines.
"This is what they call a new normal, it's happened for several years, we don't think it's going to stop, so let's adjust to the new reality."
The money will come from the state's Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, also known as REDI.
Cuomo announced 20 dredging sites along the lake and river shorelines, including four in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties.
Those are the French Creek Marina in Clayton, "The Cut" in Henderson, the "City Front Channel" in Ogdensburg, and the navigational channel in Morristown.
Work is expected to begin at those sites in July 2021. The Sandy Creek dredging is scheduled for April 2021.
The first round of dredging was just completed at Port Bay in Wayne County. The second round will begin in April at Blind Sodus Bay, also in Wayne County.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.