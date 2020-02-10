New deck of playing cards created for unsolved Ohio murders

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An organization that distributes playing cards depicting unsolved murders to prisons and jails across Ohio has issued two new decks.
Hope Dudley started U Can Speak For Me following her son’s murder. Her goal, she says, is to assist families with information and media support during the initial days after the crime.
The new cards, including homicide victims from Hamilton, Butler and Montgomery counties, were unveiled publicly at the Hamilton County Justice Center Sunday. On each playing card is the story of a life that was lost and a murder that remains unsolved.
“This was an unprecedented outreach effort to gather the information for this crime-fighting endeavor,” Dudley said. “More than 108 of our client families provided written permission to make this undertaking a success.”
The hope is the cards spark a conversation between inmates who might know something about the murders depicted. Then perhaps a new suspect can be identified, and closure can arrive to families still beset by what Dudley calls the “knot” of grief.
“We’re actually asking the inmates, ‘Hey, these are your brothers, your sisters, your siblings. Help us solve some of these cases,’” Dudley explained.
Asked what the effort means to her, Dudley says it’s reassuring for the families to know the cards are in prisons throughout the state.
But for her, there’s a personal dimension as well, knowing her son’s picture is out there with the others.
“Forgiveness is a virtue," Dudley said. “Understanding the violent passing of a child or family member has no real formula for interpretation. Justice is the best outcome for closure.”
Dudley organized the effort with help from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, which uses restricted funds to support it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.