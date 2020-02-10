Lethal ‘gray death’ found in another La. parish; DEA ‘very concerned’ about potential of trafficking across state lines

(WAFB) - The drug known as gray death was found in another Louisiana parish.
The first arrest in St. Landry Parish for possession of the drug was reported Thursday, Feb. 5.
Just a week earlier, deputies reported arrests for possession of the drug in St. Mary Parish.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) joined the growing list of law enforcement agencies stressing the importance of members of the public familiarizing themselves with the appearance of the deadly drug.
A DEA spokeswoman was unable to confirm any on-going federal investigations into the source of the drug in the state, but did tell WAFB there is concern about the drug being trafficked across state lines.
For now, law enforcement agencies report the response to the drug’s continued and seemingly growing presence in the state is increasing awareness.
“Grey Death is a highly lethal drug, especially to law enforcement officers. Just touching or inhaling this stuff can kill you,” reported the Eunice City Marshal’s Office. “Everyone needs to read up on this. You wouldn’t want your kids accidentally touching this.”
