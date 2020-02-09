Piedmont Virginia Community College holds GED Open House

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One local college wants to let people know just how easy it can be to get a GED, and what doors that certificate can open.
Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) held a GED Open House on Saturday. At the event, PVCC administrators and staff from the college’s Thomas Jefferson Adult Community Education (TJACE) and Adult Learning Center walked attendees through the program and the options available to them.
“We’ve got flexible learning options where you can come to face to face classes, or you can learn online with our ‘GED To Go’ program," PVCC TJACE Director Carol Coffey said. "We have learning labs we have computer labs, we have connections with training programs to help you take that next step in your career.”
The Adult Learning Center estimates 20 thousand people in the Charlottesville area do not have a high school diploma.
