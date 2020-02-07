Columbus nonprofit helping to decrease over $2.2M in medical debt for families

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, more than 40 million Americans have unpaid medical bills.
This is why local non-profit organization, Feeding Accepting Inspiring Hurting (FAITH), is partnering with RIP Medical Debt to help decrease more than $2 million dollars worth of unpaid medical bills for families in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Patricia Gant is the CEO of the organization. She said they’re hoping to raise $22,000.
“They came in and analyzed Columbus and found out that Columbus and Phenix City were in $2.2 million in medical debt. So, since we partnered up with them, we had to come up with one percent of that, which is $22,000,” said Gant.
For every $1 FAITH raises, Rip Medical Debt will match it with $100. To help meet that goal, the organization hosted a radiothon with iHeart Radio’s Magic 101.3 and Felecia Hamilton on Thursday.
"So, people called in and we had a number of people that we knew probably would help. So, we called them and we had food, and just fun, and just fellowship. And when people would call, they were just excited about giving, " Gant said.
They raised about $4,000. This combined with money they’ve already raised in the past three months totals over $16,000. FAITH hopes to reach their $22,000 goal by February 26. To donate to the organization, click here.
