Child diagnosed with rare Typhoid fever at Briarwood Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, February 5, Briarwood Elementary School was notified by the Barren River District Health Department of a confirmed case of typhoid fever in one of their students.
Briarwood Elementary School says, according to the CDC, Salmonella Typhi is spread through sewage contamination of food or water, and through person-to-person contact.
The Barren River District Health Department released the following statement Thursday:
“Barren River District Health Department uses investigational findings to make public health recommendations. At this time findings indicate a low risk of Salmonella typhi exposure to others, therefore, no public health recommendations are currently warranted for the community. As always, public health recommends practicing good health habits, including thorough hand washing and staying home if you are sick.”
The CDC says that in the U.S., only about 350 people are diagnosed with the illness every year.
Principal Lori Morris advised parents to be watchful of the following symptoms in their children: 103-104 degrees Fahrenheit fever, weakness, stomach pain, headache, diarrhea or constipation, cough, or loss of appetite.
Salmonella Typhi is a treatable illness with the right antibiotics. School officials encourage parents to stress the importance of good hand-washing to prevent the spread of infection.
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.