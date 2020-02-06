Sherwin-Williams plans to build global headquarters in downtown Cleveland

This fictional rendering of what a new Sherwin-Williams headquarters could look like downtown. The design firm The Austin Company created it, simply to continue the conversation about the need to keep the Fortune 500 company in Cleveland. (Source: The Austin Company)
By Randy Buffington | February 6, 2020 at 8:22 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 10:38 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Sherwin-Williams, the company will build its new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland.

They will also build an R&D Center in the Cleveland suburb of Brecksville.

“Our plans to continue investing in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio build on our 154-year legacy as one of the region’s top employers and drivers of economic activity,”
Sherwin-Williams Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John G. Morikis

According to Sherwin Williams, the plan is to invest a minimum of $600 million to build both facilities.

The design firm, The Austin Company, took it upon themselves to create a mock-up showing what a new downtown Sherwin-Williams headquarters could look like.
The global headquarters would be in downtown Cleveland just west of Public Square between Saint Clair Avenue and Superior Avenue and will be approximately 1,000,000-square-feet in size.

The transition to the new facilities is not expected to occur until 2023 at the earliest.

