Girl Scout Cookies are back this weekend

WEST CHESTER TWP. (FOX19) - The long wait is finally over: Thin Mints are back!
Local Girl Scout volunteers will pick up Girl Scout Cookies by the truckload, ready for delivery to you (!) starting Saturday morning.
Nearly 2.3 million boxes will be distributed to more than 2,100 troops in 32 counties throughout western Ohio and southeastern Indiana, according to a news release from Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.
There are multiple “Cookie Drops” throughout region.
The largest one is at Planes Moving and Storage on Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester Township.
That’s where volunteers from 877 troops will pick up more than 886,800 boxes of cookies for their troop’s initial cookie orders, which girls will distribute to customers over the coming weeks.
Haven’t ordered your Girl Scout Cookies? No worries!
You have until March 15 to place an order through a Girl Scout you know.
Don’t know a Girl Scout?
Girl Scout Cookie booth sales at local businesses begin February 14 and go through March 15.
To find a booth in your community, visit gswo.org/findcookies and enter your ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.
Or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for your iOS or Android mobile device to find cookies while you’re out and about.
Willing to share your cookie stash?
Purchase a few boxes for Cookies for a Cause, and Girl Scout cookies will be donated to local charitable organizations, including health care nonprofits, military and veterans groups, and food pantries.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.