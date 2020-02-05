TODAY: Civil rights groups, Orleans DA in court over domestic abuse victims being forced to testify

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Multiple civil rights groups will go before a district court judge Wednesday to argue whether District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro has absolute immunity to coerce victims of domestic abuse to testify or threaten jail time.
This stems from a 2017 lawsuit filed by the ACLU against Cannizzaro. The ACLU claims his office used unconstitutional deception, intimidation, and jailing of crime victims and witnesses in order to force them to testify in open court.
In February 2019, a district court judge rejected Cannizzaro's request to dismiss the case, which Cannizzaro's office appealed, claiming he has absolute immunity.
Also in 2019, state lawmakers passed a bill making it illegal to arrest or jail domestic violence victims except when a judge deems it "absolutely necessary" and "after all other remedies have been exhausted in order to prevent further trauma to the victims."
Cannizzaro has maintained for years that these situations are rare, but neccessary, especially when it comes to winning misdemeanor cases.
Last month, Cannizzaro held a domestic violence summit for city leaders trying to dispel some of the misconceptions about their practices when it comes to domestic violence.
The ACLU also cites 36 other current and former prosecutors who claim that Cannizzaro's conduct is not entitled to absolute immunity and that the use of fraudulent subpoenas undermines confidence in the justice system.
Arguments will be heard before a district court judge when court convenes at 9 a.m.
