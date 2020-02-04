Mesker Park Zoo uses stem cell treatment and chiropractic care for monkey

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vets at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden explore cutting-edge treatment for an ailing monkey. Through stem cells, chiropractic and cold laser therapy, doctors are hoping to improve his quality of life.
17-year old K.J. has been a part of the Colubus monkey troop at Mesker Park Zoo since 2018.
“He is more laid back of a monkey," said Misti Brunner, a zookeeper. "He’s also protective of little baby Abana.”
Brunner says they recently noticed K.J. having trouble getting around.
“He was having issues using his hind end, his rear legs, and that is troubling for a monkey,” Brunner said.
Testing revealed age-related spinal arthritis. After medication showed little improvement, veterinarians tried a new approach: stem cell treatment.
After just two infusions, along with chiropractic adjustments and laser therapy, K.J. is making progress.
“He can now use his rear legs, and we actually saw some jumping the other day, which is something we didn’t think we’d get to see from him ever again, so that’s a massive improvement," Brunner said.
The treatment is helping K.J., a new dad, keep up with his newborn for years to come.
“We focus on now his quality of life going on," Brunner said. "And as we see a massive improvement in his mobility, we’re hoping that he’s got a long happy life ahead of him.”
