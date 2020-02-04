Analyst: Coronavirus concerns behind ‘slump at the pump’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Credit concerns over the coronavirus for driving down oil prices, and the price you pay at the pump.
Arkansas gas prices fell another five cents per gallon last week to an average of $2.17.
GasBuddy.com says that’s nearly 11 cents less than motorists paid a month ago.
The national average fell 4.6 cents to $2.45/gallon.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, points to increasing fears over the coronavirus outbreak in China for driving down prices.
“Oil prices continue to sag on worries over the spread of the coronavirus, blowing the door wide open for a continued slump at the pump,” he said. “For most, there’s no sign of the slump slowing, especially with fears of the spread of the Chinese-originating virus continuing to grow.”
Even though nearly 5,000 stations across the country are selling gasoline for less than $2/gallon, DeHaan says motorists do not need to rush to fill up their tanks.
“With prices plummeting, I would urge them to be mindful that some stations are passing the drops on much faster, and to shop around,” he said.
