American Sign Language builds empathy, makes Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students better communicators

“I loved this class the first time, and I loved it again. Several members of my family have taken enrichment classes at Rowan-Cabarrus and all have enjoyed them,” Madalyn Liefert said. “I originally took the classes after becoming interested in the language from a TV show. It is absolutely important to learn how to communicate with others the best you can. Those who are deaf don’t have a choice to learn another language or have another way to communicate, so why not take the time to learn about the life they live every day?”