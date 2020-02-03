Lake Monticello Rescue Squad examines procedures in case of coronavirus outbreak

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lake Monticello Rescue Squad says that while there are no known cases of novel coronavirus in central Virginia, its response to an outbreak would be similar to current infectious disease procedures.
Rescue Squad Captain Jamie Beadle says that first responders take special efforts when responding to sickness to protect themselves and others. Those efforts include using gloves, and masks when appropriate. While coronavirus would not change those practices, the virus does require more caution.
“(Coronavirus) certainly requires being a little extra diligent, and when it comes to making sure that we’re stocked with all of the masks, gloves, other personal protective equipment that we use on day to day calls," Beadle said. “Also just reminding all of our providers of the importance of protecting themselves and also protecting the general public. We worry a lot about not just what a patient that’s infected might give to us, but also what do the illnesses and viruses that we carry due to our patients.”
While coronavirus is making headlines, Beadle says most of their illness related emergency calls relate to the flu. Still, he encourages Fluvanna County residents to be open and honest about potential exposure to the virus when dealing with medical personnel.
“For those that have traveled out of the country to mainland China, specifically to Wuhan, you know that does raise additional red flags," he said. "Don’t be surprised if you’re asked by medical providers about recent travels.”
According to the Center for Disease Control, the eigth case of coronavirus was discovered in Massachusetts on Saturday. More than twelve thousand cases of the virus have been reported worldwide, the majority in China.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.