American Red Cross of Indiana helps with earthquake disaster relief in Puerto Rico

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Puerto Rico is still recovering from a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed one person, injured nine others and severely damaged infrastructure os the southwest coast.
A spokesperson from the American Red Cross of Indiana is currently in Puerto Rico helping with disaster relief.
She tells us smaller earthquakes are still happening in Puerto Rico.
She says people’s spirits are starting to improve and are returning to their homes.
“I think right now emotional support for a lot of people is a very important thing as well as making sure their everyday necessities are taken care of," said Maria Del Mar Carrasquillo, a disaster program specialist at American Red Cross.
Carrasquillo tells us there’s been an outpour of support from many.
However, people are still in need of help, and Carrasquillo says American Red Cross is currently taking donations for disaster relief.
