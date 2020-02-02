Mansfield City Schools will be closed Monday as buildings and buses will be cleaned and disinfected

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield City Schools will be closed Monday as the district will be cleaning and disinfecting their buildings and buses.
“Our maintenance and custodial staffs will use the weekend and Monday to thoroughly clean and disinfect our schools and buses,” Superintendent Stan Jefferson said.
“We will treat all of our buildings and buses will a hospital-grade disinfectant spray manufactured by Earthsafe Chemical Alternatives,” Jefferson said.
The schools will be back in session on Tuesday, the superintendent said.
"This disinfectant is safe to use in all areas, even on food surfaces, without rinsing. There will be no harmful residue when students return on Tuesday.”
“Children who continue to cough, sneeze or display other symptoms of a cold should remain at home until the symptoms subside,” he said.
