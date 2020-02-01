Zurik: New Orleans Mayor, Husband owe $95,000 in unpaid taxes

“Unfortunately, our family has been struggling with this debt for years. We are working with tax experts to resolve and pay this off as soon as possible. It’s very painful for this news to be made public, but I know many of our city’s residents face similar challenges, while they work hard every day, of keeping their homes. I still live on Louisiana Avenue Parkway like I always have, and will continue to work side by side, every day with our residents, for a better future for all New Orleanians. We are all in this together.”