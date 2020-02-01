Tybee beach renourishment project moves forward

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island beach renourishment project is now in its transition phase. The dredging is done, which means it’s time for the dunes to be built
If you've been to Tybee over the last few weeks, you probably noticed a lot of piping going along the beach. Well, now that piping is gone, and other construction equipment is being brought in to build the dunes.
The dredging project brought in 1.3 million cubic yards of sand. To compare, one cubic yard of sand is equal to 1.5 tons.
Signs that once stood about 12 feet out of the sand are nearly buried. Barring any big storms, Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen says the renourishment should last about 7-10 years.
Right now, 19th street is the only area that has a reinforced dune. By the end of the project, there will be one at 3rd Street and one on Gulick Street.
"Guardian is going to build the rest of the dune system, which is from Center Street all the way around northward past the curve of Highway 80 where we don't have a natural dune system established. It's going to be about a 6-8 ft. dune along there,” Gillen said.
The work will begin on Monday. After the dunes are built, they be putting vegetation on them.
They’ll also be repairing and building crossovers. This work is all supposed to be done by May 1.
