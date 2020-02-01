City of Cleveland celebrates grand opening of Neighborhood Transformation Initiative GlenVillage

GlenVillage (Source: Kierra- CLE Consult.)
By Rachel Vadaj | January 31, 2020 at 11:28 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 10:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, local entrepreneurs, community partners, council members, and residents are celebrating the grand opening of GlenVillage on Friday.

The inaugural retail incubator to help seven local entrepreneurs launch businesses in this mixed-use development is part of Mayor Jackson's $65 million Neighborhood Transformation Initiative.

The inaugural retail incubator to help seven local entrepreneurs launch businesses in this mixed-use development is part of Mayor Jackson’s $65 million Neighborhood Transformation Initiative.

These small businesses in GlenVillage include a barbershop, local boutiques, a coffee shop, and multiple restaurants.

The City of Cleveland calls GlenVillage, “part of an overall effort to bridge economic disparity and institutional inequality by building wealth in neighborhoods throughout the city.”

