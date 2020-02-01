AP FACT CHECK: Trump on Democrats, impeachment and cows

TRUMP LAWYER MIKE PURPURA, dismissing the idea that military aid was released because Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine had been exposed: "On Sept. 11, based on the information collected and presented to President Trump, the president lifted the pause on the security assistance. ... Our process gave the president the confidence he needed to approve the release of the security sector assistance. ... The president's concerns were addressed in the ordinary course; the president wasn't 'caught' as the House managers allege." — trial Monday.