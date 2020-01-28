George Mason University student being monitored for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A student at George Mason University is being monitored for the coronavirus for having symptoms.
According to George Mason’s Student Health Services, the student does not reside on campus and has isolated themselves while laboratory testing results are being processed.
The local health department is conducting an investigation and will contact anyone whom they suspect to be at risk of exposure and illness.
Coronavirus tests are being processed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and should be announced later this week.
The university is maintaining normal operations, all classes and events will be held as scheduled.
