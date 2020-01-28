Bill would raise the minimum wage for tipped workers in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis senator has filed a bill that would raise the minimum wage for tipped employees.
Right now the minimum wage for tipped employees is $2.13 an hour plus tips. Sen. Raumesh Akbari is looking to raise that hourly rate to $7.25 an hour plus tips.
The bill was introduced Friday and passed on its first consideration, but it still has several steps to go to be approved.
Memphis Senator Sara Kyle has also filed a bill that would raise the minimum wage in Tennessee from $7.25 to $15 an hour.
Yesterday, that bill passed on second consideration. The measure will now be considered by the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee.
States across the country are pushing to increase minimum wages. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 21 states began 2020 with higher minimum wages.
