U.S. Census Bureau raising pay in Charlottesville and Albemarle County to find Census workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the date to begin counting households across America for the 2020 census approaches, the Census Bureau is still looking to fill hundreds of positions in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
The pay to be a census worker has gone up. It is now $22 an hour in Charlottesville and $21.50 in Albemarle County. That is just one strategy the government is employing to find more workers in Central Virginia."So we’re at job fairs, we’re doing a lot of advertising locally, we’ll be at a UVA basketball game," U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Kathy O’Connell says.
Households across America will begin to receive an invitation to complete the census sometime in March. Although it has significant implications - it helps reapportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives for example- some people do not fill it out. “In the event that we do not get those responses we will be sending Census Takers out into the community to collect responses from people, so we need, we are hiring hundreds of people to help us with this.” O’Connell says.
Young people and immigrant communities are often those most underrepresented in the census data, so the Census Bureau is working with several community groups to target a diverse set of workers to accomplish one goal. "We are counting everyone that lives in this country, no matter if you were born here or not. We want to count everyone, " O’Connell says.
You can find a Census job application here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.