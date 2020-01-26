U.S. Census Bureau raising pay in Charlottesville and Albemarle County to find Census workers

Households across America will begin to receive an invitation to complete the census sometime in March. Although it has significant implications - it helps reapportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives for example- some people do not fill it out. “In the event that we do not get those responses we will be sending Census Takers out into the community to collect responses from people, so we need, we are hiring hundreds of people to help us with this.” O’Connell says.