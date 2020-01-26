FICO Credit Scoring could impact your score

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of Americans could see a change in their credit score this year because of new Fico scoring methods.
Financial advisors say you could see your score go up or down by about 20 points with the changes. Right now, your score is calculated by things like your credit history, credit amount, balances, and payment history. With the changes, how much you owe and your credit history are weighted more heavily.
The new method is considered more strict and will look closely at what types of loans you have - paying close attention to your personal loans. If you have more, that could bring your score down. The score will also look closely at your payment history and what’s called a trended rate.
“What they’ll look at is your history over the 24 months. If you’ve gotten less credit and your balances are lower, that would help. If your last 24 month history shows you continued to accumulate and borrow, that will reflect not so good for you and then it will lower your score,” said Kimberly Reynolds, Welch Group Advisor.
But financial experts say there are things you can do now before the changes take effect this summer.
“Look at how many personal loans you have. Try to get those paid off or limit having personal loans at all. Then, look at your payments. Make sure you’re paying on time. Set things up on auto pay, so you’re never late because a late fee is what hurts you. Look at your budget and say. ‘Let me make sure I’m living within my means and not take on any additional debt’,” said Reynolds.
Financial experts say you don’t necessarily need to rush out and buy that car you may have been considering before the changes take effect. It’s really about taking a close look at your personal finances and deciding if that’s an investment you need to make now or later.
