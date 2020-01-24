U.S. Postal Service reveals Forever Stamp at St. Jude Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Postal Service unveiled its latest Love series stamp right here in Memphis.
At a place all about love, the Forever Stamp was unveiled at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
It features horizontal lines of red and pink hearts on a white background.
St. Jude officials said the U.S. Postal Service is vital to the work they do around the world.
Steve Froehich with ALSAC told WMC Action News 5, “You all have helped us. You’ve helped us reach even more donors, more volunteers and more supporters. Who in turn have helped St. Jude save even more lives around the world.”
While the stamp will be issued for use at Valentine’s Day, you can use them anytime for thank-you notes, get well cards or any occasion when love is the perfect message.
