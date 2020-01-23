Tennessee governor proposes new bill to block abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee proposed a new bill Thursday that would ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Lee says he will submit the legislation to the Tennessee General Assembly this year. It would make Tennessee one of the strictest states in the nation when it comes to abortions.
“I believe that every human life is precious, and we have a responsibility to protect it,” said Lee. “Today, Tennessee is taking a monumental step in celebrating, cherishing and defending life at every stage. I’m grateful to be joined by so many leaders in our state who are boldly standing up for our most vulnerable.”
The bill would prohibit an abortion where a fetal heartbeat exists. It would also require a mother to undergo an ultrasound before an abortion and prohibit an abortion where the physician is aware that the decision is motivated by the race, sex, health or disability diagnosis of the fetus.
Lee says they will include provisions to the bill to protect against legal challenges.
A group of Memphians is planning a news conference Thursday evening to speak out against the governor’s proposal. In a news release, the group calls it “an extreme abortion ban.”
